Keane wary of free-scoring Derry 14 September 2017





Kerry manager Peter Keane.

©INPHO/Gary Carr. Kerry manager Peter Keane.©INPHO/Gary Carr.

Kerry minor manager Peter Keane says his charges are expecting “a huge test” from Derry on Sunday.

The Ulster champions stunned Leinster winners Dublin at Croke Park last time out and, along with the Tom Markham Cup being on the line, Keane says that there’ll be plenty of incentive for the Oak Leafers this weekend after being ousted by Kerry in the last two championships.

“Derry have had stern challenges and they have put up big scores,” the Kingdom boss is quoted saying by the Irish Examiner.

“What I have seen of Derry, they are very good. They have colleges experience and a share of them were involved last year. They are very physically big. They have Padraig McGrogan who is very strong, Conor McCluskey at full-back, they have the McWilliams twins, Oisin and Lorcan, two very good players, and Patrick Quigg who was very good against us last year.

“Derry are a fine side and if you talk about storing things up, they were beaten by Kerry in an All-Ireland quarter-final (2016) and semi-final (2015) and now they are meeting us in the final. They will be a huge test for us.”