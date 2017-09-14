Micko tips Dubs 14 September 2017





©INPHO/Garry O'Neill. Kevin O'Brien and Mick O'Dwyer celebrate.©INPHO/Garry O'Neill.

Kerry legend Mick O’Dwyer believes Dublin’s strength in depth will earn them their third All-Ireland SFC title in-a-row on Sunday.

The Dubs are firm favourites to bridge the 31-year gap without a three-in-a-row against Mayo at Croke Park and while Kerry’s longest serving manager expects the Westerners to put it up to them, he also feels the Jim Gavin’s men will be too strong on the day.

"Mayo have improved an awful lot as the year went on and if they play as well as they did against Kerry the last day, they'll test Dublin,” O’Dwyer told the Irish Independent.

“They did it last year and they can do it again but they mightn't have quite enough to win.

"Dublin have great depth in their squad, which is always important. They could field two very good teams. Having said that, they can only have 15 on the field at any one time. They know exactly how hard it can be to beat Mayo."

On whether or not he feels Mayo’s 10th game of the campaign will catch up with them, the Waterville man added: "They looked fresh enough to me against Kerry. Anyway, how could a player feel tired going into an All-Ireland final?

"This is what they aim for all year long. It would be great for Mayo and for the game if they won but I think Dublin will have that little too much for them.”