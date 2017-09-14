Wallace to take Offaly reins 14 September 2017





©INPHO/James Crombie. Kerry manager Stephen Wallace.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Former Kerry All-Ireland junior winning coach Stephen Wallace is set to become Offaly's next senior football manager.

Wallace has been recommended to the county board by the committee charged with replacing Pat Flanagan, who stepped down as the Faithful County’s supremo after three years in charge following his team’s All-Ireland SFC exit at the hands of Cavan.

Having recently been in charge of Tralee IT’s Sigerson team, Wallace also guided his native Ardfert to the All-Ireland intermediate club title in 2015.

The appointment is expected to be ratified at the next meeting of the county committee.