Harbinson leads race for Antrim post 14 September 2017





Lenny Harbinson has emerged as the favourite to take over the reins of Antrim’s senior footballers.

Harbinson steered St Gall’s to an All-Ireland club SFC triumph in 2010 and is said to be one of three candidates, along with John McKeever and Aidan O'Rourke, in the running for the job.

The Saffrons’ post became available following the decision of joint managers Frank Fitzsimons and Gearoid Adams to quit after the county board had opted for a nominations process to appoint a new manager, with the pair's term having come to an end.

The board are expected to make an announcement over the senior team’s new supremo next week.