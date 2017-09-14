O'Rourke commits to sixth season with Monaghan 14 September 2017





Monaghan manager Malachy O'Rourke.

©INPHO/Tom Beary. Monaghan manager Malachy O'Rourke.©INPHO/Tom Beary.

Monaghan senior football manager Malachy O’Rourke has been reappointed to his post for 2018.

There had been speculation as to whether or not O’Rourke would remain in the job following the Farney men’s heavy All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Dublin last month, but county board spokesperson Noel Duffy has confirmed the Derrylin man’s stay for another season.

Having guided Monaghan to two Ulster titles since taking over in 2012, O’Rourke was handed a three-year extension with the team at the end of last season.