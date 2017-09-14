'Whatever Stephen says I will go with' 14 September 2017





Mayo's Mickey Sweeney, Stephen Coen and Kevin McLoughlin.

Mayo’s Stephen Coen says he’ll trust his instincts if called upon to play against Dublin in Sunday’s All-Ireland SFC final.

The former All-Ireland minor winning captain has started against Galway and Derry in this year’s championship but was sprung from the bench in the 60th minute of the Westerners’ semi-final replay victory over Kerry last time out.

“It’s just how it is. We train to deal with any situation really because you could be earmarked to play someone, you could be midfield or you could be at full-back,” Coen told the Irish Times.

“It’s the same when you’re a substitute. You just have to trust your instinct because these games take on a life of their own, and you just have to deal with it.

“It’s grand, I enjoy it. Yeah, I have, it works for me, and it works against me at times. Just whatever Stephen says I will go with. You have no other choice really because he is the boss.

“You are lucky enough to play for Mayo, so you play wherever you get a chance.”