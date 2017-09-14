Derry All Star writes to GAA President over ticket allocation 14 September 2017





Former Derry All Star Kieran McKeever says the county’s ticket allocation for this weekend’s All-Ireland football finals “doesn’t make sense”.

The Oak Leafers will take on Kerry in the minor decider at 1.15pm on Sunday at Croke Park with both counties being allocated 2,000 tickets each.

Stating that the volume of tickets allocated comes nowhere near satisfying the demand, McKeever revealed that he wrote a letter to GAA President Aogán Ó Fearghail seeking an explanation over the amount of tickets distributed.

“You’re never going to get enough but we have over 500 members, and probably another 1,000 people that support us. How does 55 tickets support a community that includes hurling, ladies’ football and camogie?

“We’re the grassroots and the GAA doesn’t exist without us. For Derry to get 2,045 tickets out of 82,300, it doesn’t make sense.

“I wanted a reply to the letter or an explanation as to how that figure came about, so I can explain to my members why, and if, the GAA has moved towards capitalism and forgotten about the ideals of what the association is about.

“It’s just over 2 per cent of the overall allocation for the day. If we’re getting 2,000 tickets and Kerry are getting 2,000 tickets, that still leaves over 79,000 tickets.”