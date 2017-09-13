All-Ireland final big screening in Smithfield not going ahead 13 September 2017





Dublin fans celebrate a score.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Sunday's All-Ireland SFC final will not be broadcast live on a big screen in Smithfield, despite recent reports.

The last three All-Ireland finals involving Dublin (2013, 2015 and 2016) were all given the big screen treatment in the Smithfield Plaza but Dublin City Council have ruled out plans to show this year's Sam Maguire Cup decider between the Dubs and Mayo outdoors in Dublin 7.

In a statement released this afternoon, Dublin City Council explained that the cost of the event which is reported to be €40,000, was not the only factor in their decision with the BlueFire Street festival on the preceding day and a potential All-Ireland champions homecoming on the following day being the primary reason:

"There have been confusing reports in the media regarding whether or not Dublin City Council will arrange for the All Ireland Men’s Senior Football Final to be shown on a big screen in Smithfield,” the statement reads.

"The factual situation is that it will not be shown. Responses to journalists last week indicated that this was the case and this haven’t changed.

"A misunderstanding occurred at Tuesday’s Central Area Committee Meeting that the decision not to screen the match in Smithfield was based solely on cost. While cost is a factor, it was not the deciding one. It should be noted that a big screen was in place for the 2015 and 2016 finals and both events was very poorly attended, albeit as a result of bad weather.

"The primary reason, however, is the fact that a large event will take place in Smithfield on the preceding day (16th Sept) and a potential homecoming event would take place on the following day (18th Sept) should Dublin be victorious. To organise three large events in a row, with separate build and take down requirements, is considered an unfair imposition on residents in the area.

“We apologise for any confusion that may have arisen and wish the Dubs all the best on Sunday and Sunday week."