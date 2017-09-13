All-Ireland hurling champions return to club action this weekend 13 September 2017





©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Galway players celebrate with the Liam MacCarthy Cup.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

After bringing home Liam MacCarthy for the first time in 29-years, Galway's All-Ireland hurling champions will return to action with their clubs this weekend.

The senior A hurling championship swings back into action following a ten-week break and there are some intruiging contests down for decision in the final round of group games.

In Group B, Tom Callanan Cup holders St Thomas', who boast All-Ireland winning captain David Burke and Conor Cooney in their side, meet Joe Cooney's Sarsfields at Kenny Park on Saturday in a clash of the previous two champions.

The other Group B fixtures on the same date see 2016 beaten finalists Gort face Joe Canning's Portumna in Loughrea and Cyril Donnellan's Padraig Pearses up against Daithi Burke's Turloughmore in Ballinasloe.

Meanwhile, in Group A on Sunday, 2015 runners-up Craughwell take on Cappataggle at Kenny Park, Johnny Coen's Loughrea go head-to-head with Jason Flynn's Tommy Larkins in Ballinasloe and finally Liam Mellows meet Mullagh in Loughrea.

All throw-ins are scheduled for 5.30pm.

The senior B, intermediate and junior hurling championships also recommence this weekend.