Watch: Mayo get Awodibu's Blessing

13 September 2017

Blessing Awodibu has Mayo's back!

Super-heavyweight bodybuilder Blessing Awodibu, from Castlebar, has got behind his county ahead of Sunday's All-Ireland final against Dublin.

The 25-year-old, who is set to compete in the Arnold Classic Europe bodybuilding competition in Barcelona next week, yesterday posted a video of himself wearing a Mayo jersey and singing the words ‘Sam Maguire, my hearts on fire’ on a busy street in China before he gets interrupted by a Dublin fan...

Like Aidan O'Shea, Blessing is a past pupil of Breaffy National School and a former student at St Gerald's College in Castlebar. He moved to Dublin at the age of 19 but his allegiance lie firmly with the Green and Red of Mayo!




