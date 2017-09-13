Quitting Mayo was a mistake, admits Mortimer

13 September 2017

Conor Mortimer's Michael Jackson goal celebration during the 2009 Connacht SFC final.
©INPHO/Dan Sheridan.

If Conor Mortimer could wind back the clock, he probably wouldn't have turned his back on his Mayo inter-county career.

The 2006 All-Star's days in the county jersey came to a premature end after he fell out with then-manager James Horan in 2012.

“If I’d have known I’d never play for Mayo again I probably wouldn’t have done it,” Mortimer admitted on RTÉ’s 'The Geansaí'.

“But who was to know what was going to happen when I did.

“We all make mistakes, I suppose, and that would have been one of mine.

“It was hard, the months after or even the year or two after you have a slight depression [from] it because you know there’s no going back.

“It’s your call to leave but it’s not your call to go back.

“If I’d the same feelings now as I had then I’d probably do the same thing again. It was probably unhealthy for me because I just wasn't happy.

“I might have thought about it a little bit longer maybe, to see the exact reasons but to be honest I don’t think I was going to get the exact reasons.

“I don’t think that honesty was there between player and manager.”




