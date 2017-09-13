Fitzgerald looking forward 13 September 2017





Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald is already looking ahead to next year after confirming that he would be remaining in the Model County hot seat for 2018.

Fitzgerald had the Wexford faithful sweating over his future as he took his time after their All-Ireland SHC exit at the hands of Waterford, to decide on whether or not he would remain at the helm.

Now, that the former Waterford and Clare manager has opted to stay with the Leinster side; work for next year begins immediately and securing his backroom team for 2018 being the main priority at the moment.

“I needed some time out but now I've decided to remain on as manager,” Fitzgerald told the Wexford People. “The County Board has been very patient and brilliant with me in giving me the time to arrive at this decision.

“As regards my backroom one can take it will be very much the same as this year. As I've just arrived at the decision, I will be discussing the backroom over the next few days, but I expect it to be the same, very much so.”