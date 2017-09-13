McKenna puts pen to paper on a new Essendon deal 13 September 2017





Conor McKenna celebrates after scoring a goal for Essendon against Gold Coast Suns in the AFL. Conor McKenna celebrates after scoring a goal for Essendon against Gold Coast Suns in the AFL.

Tyrone supporters' dreams of seeing Conor McKenna back in the county jersey have been dashed – for another four years at least.

The 21-year-old has penned a new AFL deal with Essendon that will run until the end of 2021.

The former Red Hand underage starlet played 19 games and averaged 17 possessions per match this season and his coach John Worsfold told The Footy Panel: “Conor has made a huge commitment to re-sign for four more years.

“We’re rapt, we get to see his development continue.

“He’s got a busy off-season – he’s going to represent Ireland in the International Rules series, which will be wonderful for him.

“He’s a player that we think is going to be a key plank of the style of footy we want to play coming off half back.”

Speaking to the club's website (www.essendonfc.com.au), the Tyrone native said: “Essendon has made my transition into football an easy and enjoyable one.

“We have a great group of players, and the strong bonds I’ve made with my teammates have helped me develop my game and drive me to want to achieve success.

“I’ve enjoyed every moment with the club and am happy I will continue to represent the club for another four years.

“I believe in our vision, we have an exciting future and over the next four years I hope we can achieve the success we are working towards.”