McGeeney gets the green light to continue in Armagh 13 September 2017





Tyrone manager Mickey Harte with Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney.

Following their run to the last eight of this year's All-Ireland SFC, Kieran McGeeney has been reappointed as Armagh senior football manager for 2018.

It will be the 2002 All-Ireland winning captain's fourth year in charge of the Orchard County's senior fortunes while three other managerial positions were also ratified at a meeting of the County Committee last night:



U20 Manager – Peter McDonnell



U17 Manager – Paul McGrane



Hurling Minor Managers – Micheal Murphy & Damien Kirk