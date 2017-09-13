McGeeney gets the green light to continue in Armagh
13 September 2017
Tyrone manager Mickey Harte with Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney.
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.
Following their run to the last eight of this year's All-Ireland SFC, Kieran McGeeney has been reappointed as Armagh senior football manager for 2018.
It will be the 2002 All-Ireland winning captain's fourth year in charge of the Orchard County's senior fortunes while three other managerial positions were also ratified at a meeting of the County Committee last night:
U20 Manager – Peter McDonnell
U17 Manager – Paul McGrane
Hurling Minor Managers – Micheal Murphy & Damien Kirk