Final banquet sold out 13 September 2017





A Mayo fan celebrates a score during the All-Ireland SFC semi-final replay clash against Kerry at Croke Park.

Mayo's post All-Ireland SFC final banquet has been sold out.

The event will take place in the Citywest Hotel on Sunday night where attendees will be hoping that there is one special guest there in the guise of Sam Maguire.

All pre-booked tickets for the event must be collected from the MacHale Park offices in Castlebar by 6pm this evening (Wednesday, September 13th).

However, there are a limited number of after-banquet tickets being made available and they can be purchased at the same venue up to the same time this evening.