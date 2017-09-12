Cody ratified to 20th season with Kilkenny 12 September 2017





Kilkenny manager Brian Cody.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Kilkenny manager Brian Cody.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Brian Cody has been ratified as Kilkenny senior hurling manager for a 20th season at tonight’s county board meeting.

Cody and his backroom team of Derek Lyng, James McGarry (selectors) and Michael Dempsey (physical trainer) were retained by the county’s clubs tonight.

The James Stephens clubman was first appointed in 1998 and went on to win an incredible 11 All-Ireland senior titles, 15 Leinster titles and eight National League crowns, making him hurling’s most successful manager.

This past season saw the Cats failing to reach the All-Ireland quarter-finals for the first time during Cody’s tenure, losing out to Waterford in the second round of the qualifiers after extra time in Thurles.