Alvarez visits injured GAA player 12 September 2017





Eddie Alvarez has sprung to the aid of stricken US-based Tyrone gaelic footballer Aaron Elliot © @Ealvarezfight Eddie Alvarez has sprung to the aid of stricken US-based Tyrone gaelic footballer Aaron Elliot © @Ealvarezfight

UFC star Eddie Alvarez has sprung to the aid of stricken US-based Tyrone gaelic footballer Aaron Elliot.

Philadelphia's Irish-American UFC star made a massive gesture to help the seriously-injured gaelic footballer when he visited him in Abington Memorial Hospital on Monday.

The Clonoe, County Tyrone native - a member of Philadelphia GAA since March, where he plays with Kevin Barry’s GFC - was found in an unresponsive state and without a pulse after being struck by a car on the night of August 26th. Suffering serious head and body injuries, he underwent emergency surgery to fix a shattered elbow, having also sustained a fractured skull, collapsed lung and a blood clot.

As his rehabilitation in hospital will take at least six weeks and the young footballer has no health insurance, his friend - the aptly-named Declan Goodfellow - set up a Go Fund Me page to raise funds. Alvarez - The Underground King - was asked for a simple retweet to raise awareness of the fund-raising campaign, but instead went out of his way to visit Aaron in hospital.

He came good on his promise and visited the Tyrone man yesterday, whom he described as "a walking miracle and testimony to pure Will and toughness".