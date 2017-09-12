Cody still the best man for Cats job, says Keher 12 September 2017





Kilkenny manager Brian Cody.

Kilkenny manager Brian Cody.

Kilkenny hurling legend Eddie Keher has given his backing to long-serving Cats manager Brian Cody.

In November, it will be 20 years since Cody was appointed Kilkenny senior hurling manager. He has since led the Black & Amber to 40 major trophies, including eleven All-Irelands. Even though the Cats are currently on a low ebb and endured a disappointing 2017 season, Keher believes that Cody remains the best man to get them back into contention:

"It's not time for Brian to step away, he's been beaten like that before and come back with even more determination and I would expect that he's already working on next year so I'd say he's still the man for that job," he told The Irish Daily Mirror.

"On the present form, Kilkenny aren't All-Ireland contenders. There's about six teams in contention, which is a great position for hurling to be in, and Kilkenny are maybe sixth or seventh on this year's form. There's a lot of work to be done.

"Key positions must be ironed out and some of the key players have to recapture their form of previous years, there's a lot of things that need to happen and while I'm not saying it's impossible, the competition is fairly severe.

"It's going to be very hard for Kilkenny to get out of Leinster for a start, the competition is as tough as it is in Munster now."