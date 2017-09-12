Mortimer: Mayo must try something different 12 September 2017





Conor Mortimer dejected after Mayo's Allianz FL Division 1 final defeat to Cork in 2010.

Conor Mortimer is convinced that Mayo will need to bring something new to the table on Sunday if they're going to beat Dublin.

The westerners go into the All-Ireland final as outsiders and their former star forward fears that Dublin will continue to hold the upperhand on his county and collect a third successive title in the process unless Stephen Rochford can "come up with something different":

“I think something different has to be done as opposed to going out 15-on-15 because you won't win a shootout with Dublin, or it’s very rare," Mayo's all-time leading scorer told The Irish Daily Mirror.

“They'll have to come up with something a little bit different than we have done. If you try something four or five times and it doesn't work, you have to keep changing.

“I know we changed the goalkeeper last year. Obviously that didn't work, but they were trying to change something as opposed to the norm, because the norm hadn't been good enough.

“You may see players that you haven't seen throughout the year having an influence on the game at some stage. Dublin did it last year with Cormac Costello, he didn't see an awful lot of game time before the final and then he came on and pretty much won the game for them. You'd hope there's something up Stephen Rochford's sleeve."