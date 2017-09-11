Gallagher confirmed as Fermanagh manager 11 September 2017





Donegal manager Rory Gallagher.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Donegal manager Rory Gallagher.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Rory Gallagher has been named as the Fermanagh manager in succesion to Pete McGrath.

The Fermanagh native served three years in charge of the Donegal seniors, standing down six weeks ago after his side exited the championship at the hands of Galway. He was assistant manager under Jim McGuinness when Donegal claimed the 2012 All-Ireland title.

The Killybegs-based supermarket manager is a former star forward with the Ernemen and met with county board officials over the weekend.



He will be joined in his backroom team by former Tyrone defender Ryan McMenamin.