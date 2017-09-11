Gallagher confirmed as Fermanagh manager

11 September 2017

Donegal manager Rory Gallagher.
©INPHO/James Crombie.

Rory Gallagher has been named as the Fermanagh manager in succesion to Pete McGrath.

The Fermanagh native served three years in charge of the Donegal seniors, standing down six weeks ago after his side exited the championship at the hands of Galway. He was assistant manager under Jim McGuinness when Donegal claimed the 2012 All-Ireland title.

The Killybegs-based supermarket manager is a former star forward with the Ernemen and met with county board officials over the weekend.

He will be joined in his backroom team by former Tyrone defender Ryan McMenamin.




Most Read Stories

Limerick ladies final fixed for 9 o'clock in the morning!

Big screen broadcast to go ahead in Castlebar after all

Gallagher confirmed as Fermanagh manager

McLoone enjoys wins on both sides of the Atlantic

Loughnane wasn't impressed by Kilkenny's 'agricultural hurlers'

'Dublin could beat Mayo playing at 80 per cent'


Android app on Google Play