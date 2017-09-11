HS camogie team of the week 11 September 2017





Cork fans celebrate a score during their side's All-Ireland senior camogie final victory over Kilkenny at Croke Park.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Cork fans celebrate a score during their side's All-Ireland senior camogie final victory over Kilkenny at Croke Park.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Here are the players that stood out for us in yesterday's Croke Park triple header...

1. Aoife Murray (Cork)



The long serving custodian didn't put a foot wrong as she picked up All-Ireland senior medal number eight.





2. Davina Tobin (Kilkenny)



Tobin and her Kilkenny team-mates didn't relinquish their All-Ireland crown without a fight.



3. Rena Buckley (Cork)



A historic day for Buckley who, as well as winning her 18th medal, became the first player to captain her county to All-Ireland glory in two codes.





4. Laura Treacy (Cork)



A standout performance from Treacy in defence as Cork gained revenge for last year's final defeat.



5. Colette Dormer (Kilkenny)



The 28-year-old kept battling until the end but Ann Downey's charges just came up short.





6. Gemma O'Connor (Cork)



Put her injury troubles behind to play a starring role for the Rebelettes and sent over the equaliser in the 60th minute.



7. Chloe Sigerson (Cork)



Cramp brought the number seven's participation to an end in the 62nd minute and her replacement, Julia White, proved to be the match winner.





8. Meighan Farrell (Kilkenny)



Along with her sister, Anna, helped Kilkenny to put their slow start behind them but they finished second best on the day.



9. Ashling Thompson (Cork)



The all-action Thompson got through an enormous amount of work in defence as well as the middle third of the field.





10. Finola Neville (Cork)



The Cork midfielder took the 'Player of the Match' honours in their Intermediate final draw with Meath.



11. Orla Cronin (Cork)



Found the target with three points from play and provided Anne Dalton with plenty of food for thought in a 'Player of the Match' performance.





12. Megan Thynne (Meath)



There was a controversial ending to the Intermediate decider when the full-time whistle was blown just as Thynne was about to pull the trigger.



13. Caoimhe McCrossan (Westmeath)



Westmeath finished with four points to spare over Dublin in the junior decider and McCrossan was a deserving recipient of the 'Player of the Match' accolade.





14. Jane Dolan (Meath)



Cork will be aiming to curb Dolan's influence when they renew acquaintances with Meath in the Intermediate final replay which is scheduled for October 1.



15. Katrina Mackey (Cork)



Mackey posed plenty of questions for the Kilkenny defence as Cork regained the O'Duffy Cup.