Dramatic increase in camogie final TV viewing figures 11 September 2017





©INPHO/Bryan Keane. Cork fans celebrate a score during their side's All-Ireland senior camogie final victory over Kilkenny at Croke Park.©INPHO/Bryan Keane.

RTÉ's viewing figures for yesterday's All-Ireland camogie final were up a whopping 60,000 on last year.

An average of 276,800 watched the senior final between Cork and Kilkenny, which was decided by Cork sub Julia White's last-gasp winning point.

The increase comes after the national broadcaster also provided live coverage of the semi-finals and also showed highlights of the earlier rounds on The Sunday Game.