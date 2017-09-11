Offaly SHC: Rynagh's and K/K for final 11 September 2017





St. Rynagh's Stephen Quirke against Coolderry.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. St. Rynagh's Stephen Quirke against Coolderry.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Holders St. Rynagh's will meet Kilcormac/Killoughey in the Offaly SHC final on October 1 following their respective wins over Belmont and Seir Kieran in Tullamore yesterday.

The final is a repeat of the 2014 decider which K/K won to complete a three-in-a-row of Sean Robbins Cups. Eight points from Stephen Quirke and a late Pat Camon winner helped Rynagh's to a 0-14 to 1-10 victory over Seir Kieran, whose goal came from a first half penalty scored by county star Joe Bergin.

The other semi-final was equally as close with Thomas Geraghty's point two minutes from the end handing Stephen Byrne's double Ks a dramatic 0-12 to 0-11 win over first-time semi-finalists Belmont.