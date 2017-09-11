Pamela's perseverance pays off 11 September 2017





Westmeath's Pamela Greville and Denise McGrath and manager Johnny Greville celebrate their side's All-Ireland premier junior camogie final victory over Dublin at Croke Park.

A 22-year wait came to an end for Pamela Greville yesterday when Westmeath were crowned All-Ireland junior 'premier' camogie champions.

The Raharney woman had soldiered in the maroon and white since 1995 without getting the rewards or recognition her talent deserved. She won an All-Ireland junior 'A' title in 2012 as well as National League Division 3 and 4 medals and two Soaring Star awards, but had never played in Croke Park before yesterday.

Speaking before the final, the office manager said: "I don't even think I could put it into words what it would mean to me if we won. It would be fantastic for everyone involved, the players, county board, the supporters, the clubs, for all the work they have done over all the years. It would be the icing on the cake to win it."

Well, Pamela's dream came true when Westmeath upset the odds to beat Dublin by 1-10 to 1-6. A memorable day for the Greville family was capped by the involvement of her brothers Johnny and Jimmy as manager and selector respectively.

Pamela's other brothers Paul and twins Robbie and Gary are mainstays of the Westmeath senior hurling team.