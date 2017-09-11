Donegal hold off on manager appointment 11 September 2017





©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. The Donegal and Dublin teams stand for the national anthem before their All-Ireland SFC quarter-final clash at Croke Park.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

The identity of the new Donegal senior football manager is unlikely to be known for another few weeks after it emerged that an appointment will not take place at tonight's county board meeting.

The Donegal Sports Hub website reports that the appointment is now likely to take place at the next monthly meeting on Monday, October 2.

It's understood that the remaining candidates - Declan Bonner, Cathal Corey and Sean Paul Barrett - were interviewed for a second time after yesterday's Donegal SFC quarter-finals, with a third and final round of interviews expected to take place soon.

Rory Gallagher, who stepped down as Donegal supremo at the end of July, is set to be appointed as manager of his native Fermanagh in the next 48 hours.