Pics: Cork camogs bring O'Duffy Cup to Crumlin Children's Hospital 11 September 2017





9-year-old Daniel Connors from Ashford, Co. Wicklow with the O'Duffy Cup and the Cork camogie players during the All-Ireland champions visit to Our Lady's Children's Hospital, Crumlin.

The victorious Cork camogie team paid a visit to Our Lady's Children's Hospital in Crumlin this morning with the O'Duffy Cup.

Captain Rena Buckley, Ashling Thompson, Orla Cotter and co were among those to brighthen the day for the young patients and their families.

The Cork players arrive at the hospital with the O'Duffy Cup. ©INPHO/Gary Carr.

Ashling Thompson, Orla Cronin and Laura Treacy take a selfie! ©INPHO/Gary Carr.

Ashling Thompson shows the O'Duffy Cup to Dawn Fahey from Midleton, Cork. ©INPHO/Gary Carr.

The Cork players with sisters Miriam (aged 9) and Catherine Griffin (aged 11) from Midleton, Co. Cork. ©INPHO/Gary Carr.

The Cork players with Aaron Brennan from Dublin. ©INPHO/Gary Carr.

Siún Ni Chonbhú (aged 14 months) from Naas, Co. Kildare with the O'Duffy Cup. ©INPHO/Gary Carr.

Orla Cotter, Orla Cronin and Ashling Thompson with Katelyn Clarke from Lucan, Dublin. ©INPHO/Gary Carr.

The Cork players with Mia Carroll (aged 9) from Churchtown, Dublin. ©INPHO/Gary Carr.