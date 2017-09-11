Downey gracious in defeat

11 September 2017

Kilkenny manager Ann Downey.
©INPHO/Oisin Keniry.

Ann Downey wasn't making any excuses after Kilkenny were relieved of the O'Duffy Cup by Cork.

The clock had ticked past the allotted six minutes of injury-time when Cork sub Julia White conjured up a winning point to break Kilkenny hearts at Croke Park.

"I thought maybe there would be three or four minutes extra-time, the six minutes was probably too long for us. but you'd have to put your hand up and say Cork wanted it more on the day," the Cats manager said.

"It wasn't meant to be. We probably didn't turn up in the first 20 minutes. Whether it was nerves or what I don't know but, in fairness, the girls died with their boots on in the second half."




