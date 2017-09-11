Gavin treating final as just another game 11 September 2017





Dublin manager Jim Gavin.

Jim Gavin insists Dublin won't be distracted by the prospect of winning a three-in-a-row of All-Ireland SFC titles.

Gavin says Dublin will be treating next Sunday's showdown with Mayo as "just another game" as they bid to become the first team in modern times to complete the three-in-a-row.

"We’re excited to get back into another All-Ireland final. We’ve worked hard for it, as have Mayo. There is a lot of expectation but Dublin players have been used to that for many years," the Dublin manager told RTE.

"In some ways for us it’s just another game. It’s a football game that we have to do our best in for the county. If we can do that over the expanse of 70 minutes, hopefully we’ll be there towards the end.

"The teams that have gone before us in the 70s and 60s and 50s.....we’ll never compete with those. All the players are trying to do at the moment is add a little bit to that legacy created.

"The success of the teams I’ve had in the past has been based on honesty, humility and their capacity for really, really hard work.

"From a Dublin supporter's point of view they’d be thankful those elements are still in the team and they really realise it’s going be a massive, massive challenge against Mayo. Both teams are close to the summit. There is a lot of pressure, expectations in both counties. For our part, it’s just another game we have to perform in."