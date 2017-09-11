McLoone enjoys wins on both sides of the Atlantic 11 September 2017





Leo McLoone celebrates after Donegal's All-Ireland SFC quarter-final victory over Kerry at Croke Park in 2012.

©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan. Leo McLoone celebrates after Donegal's All-Ireland SFC quarter-final victory over Kerry at Croke Park in 2012.©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

Leo McLoone enjoyed championship wins at venues 3,000 miles apart at the weekend.

McLoone helped Naomh Conaill to a Donegal SFC victory over Killybegs in Ardara on Saturday night before boarding a flight across the Atlantic and lining out for Donegal New York in their New York SFC final triumph last night.

Fellow Donegal man Odhran Mac Niallais produced a man of the match performance as Donegal New York defeated Monaghan by 2-13 to 1-8 at Gaelic Park, with former Tipperary midfielder Peter Acheson and Niall McFeeley scoring goals in either half for the winners.

McLoone and Mac Niallais, who both opted out of the Donegal panel this year, will be on opposite sides when they return from the Big Apple after Naomh Conaill were pitted against Gaoth Dobhair in the Donegal SFC semi-final on Saturday, September 30.

The other semi-final between Kilcar and St. Michael's will take place a week earlier on Saturday, September 23.