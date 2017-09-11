'Pillar' in the Louth mix 11 September 2017





Paul 'Pillar' Caffrey.

Paul 'Pillar' Caffrey.

Paul 'Pillar' Caffrey could be set for a surprise return to inter-county management with Louth.

Ahead of tonight's county board meeting in Darver, there are reports that the former Dublin boss is in the running to succeed Colin Kelly along with outgoing selector Colm Nally and Steven Poacher, who is currently in charge of Down club Ballyholland and was involved with Carlow who enjoyed their longest championship run in 73 years this summer.

'Pillar' led Dublin to a four-in-a-row of Leinster SFC titles between 2005 and '08, but they failed to contest an All-Ireland final in that period.

A committee comprising Des Halpenny, Declan Byrne, Aidan Berrill, former All Star midfielder Paddy Keenan and Shane Lennon have been handed the task of selecting the Wee County's next manager.