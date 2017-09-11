Watch: Scenes of jubilation as Limerick players belt out 'Seán South' in dressing-room
11 September 2017
The Limerick players celebrate in the dressing-room after their All-Ireland U21HC final victory over Kilkenny at Semple Stadium, Thurles.
There were scenes of jubilation inside the Limerick dressing-room after their All-Ireland U21 hurling final success at Semple Stadium on Saturday evening.
Pat Donnelly men's 0-17 to 0-11 triumph over Kilkenny in Thurles sparked a pitch invasion from thousands of passionate Limerick fans at the full-time whistle.
The Treaty faithful remained on the pitch for captain Tom Morrissey's acceptance speech while back in the dressing afterwards the Limerick players performed a rousing rendition of Wolfe Tones' famous ballad 'Seán South'.
The All-Ireland U21 champions were honoured with a civic reception outside Limerick City Hall yesterday evening.