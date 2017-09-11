Watch: Scenes of jubilation as Limerick players belt out 'Seán South' in dressing-room

11 September 2017

The Limerick players celebrate in the dressing-room after their All-Ireland U21HC final victory over Kilkenny at Semple Stadium, Thurles.

There were scenes of jubilation inside the Limerick dressing-room after their All-Ireland U21 hurling final success at Semple Stadium on Saturday evening.

Pat Donnelly men's 0-17 to 0-11 triumph over Kilkenny in Thurles sparked a pitch invasion from thousands of passionate Limerick fans at the full-time whistle.

The Treaty faithful remained on the pitch for captain Tom Morrissey's acceptance speech while back in the dressing afterwards the Limerick players performed a rousing rendition of Wolfe Tones' famous ballad 'Seán South'.

The All-Ireland U21 champions were honoured with a civic reception outside Limerick City Hall yesterday evening.




Most Read Stories

Limerick ladies final fixed for 9 o'clock in the morning!

What they said .. the weekend in quotes

'Dublin could beat Mayo playing at 80 per cent'

Big screen broadcast to go ahead in Castlebar after all

GAA tweets of the week

Loughnane wasn't impressed by Kilkenny's 'agricultural hurlers'


Android app on Google Play