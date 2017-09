GAA tweets of the week 11 September 2017





Like Father, like son. Joe and Joseph Cooney and Gerry and Gearóid McInerney at the Tony Keady Fund match at Kenny Park, Athenry.

It was the turn of the All-Ireland camogie finals to take centre stage over the weekend...

Amazing — padraic maher (@podzo21) September 11, 2017

Julia White you beauty — Eoin Cadogan (@cads3) September 10, 2017

Cad é mar óráid ag Ríona Ní Bhuachalla!!! 18 bonn uile Eireann aici agus captaen buachach sa chaid agus camogie!!! ÉACHT!!! — Tomás Ó Sé (@tomas5ky) September 10, 2017

Poor timing from the referee to blow the intermediate final up while Meath were on the attack and just about to shoot. — Steven McDonnell (@StevenMcD13) September 10, 2017

Congratulations Westmeath, All-Ireland camogie champions pic.twitter.com/iG4Y6WBnGc — Dessie Dolan (@dessiedolan) September 10, 2017

Limerick excellent today as they have been all year, congrats to all involved #LuimneachAbu — Gavin O Mahony (@gavinom6) September 9, 2017

Congrats to @mossyobrien & Limerick 21s. Dublin manager next is it? — Simon Lambert (@SLambert14) September 9, 2017

Well done Galway past and present this evening in Athenry, really important to support Tony Keady Fund if you can.. https://t.co/33ZIpdhITo — Ollie Canning (@OllieCanning) September 7, 2017

What a great photo! Joe and Joseph Cooney and our own Gerry Mac with his son Gearóid McInerney at the Tony Keady Fund match in Kenny Park pic.twitter.com/d4mKi1CgX2 — Kinvara GAA (@kinvaragaa) September 7, 2017

Thanks to everybody for the well wishes and support over the last weekAlso to @connachtrugby last night for a great reception pic.twitter.com/Y0oEUq8YBd — Jason Flynn (@JasonFlynn66) September 10, 2017

What a way to finish off a great week in Galway. Thanks to @connachtrugby for having us. #thewestawake pic.twitter.com/hSzS6qO9J8 — Davy (@davidburke90) September 9, 2017

No matter how many you've played in, you never get sick of that championship match winning feeling. Buzzing for @FrRocksGFC & @FulhamIrish — owen mulligan (@owen_mulligan) September 9, 2017