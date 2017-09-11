Derry SFC: champions make light work of Glass-less Glen

11 September 2017

Slaughtneil's Chrissy McKaigue.
©INPHO/Presseye/Declan Roughan.

Slaughtneil are just 60 minutes away from completing a four-in-a-row of Derry SFC titles after easing to a 0-13 to 0-6 victory over Glen at Celtic Park yesterday.

Rumours that Conor Glass, who plys his trade in the AFL with Hawthorn, would line out for Watty Graham's proved unfounded as the county and provincial champions pulled away in the second half. An excellent Chrissy McKaigue point was all that separated the sides at the interval (0-5 to 0-4), but it was all Emmett's after the restart as Se McGuigan, Paul Bradley and Patsy Bradley pointed them to a comfortable win.

Slaughtneil's opponents in the final will be Ballinascreen who edged out Greenlough by 0-11 to 0-9 on Saturday. Shane Mulgrew was the winners' top scorer with 0-6, while Niall Loughlin posted 0-5 for the a Greenlough team who were appearing in their first-ever SFC semi-final.




