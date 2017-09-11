Limerick ladies final fixed for 9 o'clock in the morning! 11 September 2017





©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan. Limerick dual-star Dymphna O'Brien plays for Gerald Griffins.©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

Two ladies football teams in Limerick will have an early start next Saturday after their county junior final was scheduled for 9am.

The ridiculously early throw-in time for the Gerald Griffins v Groody Gaels decider was set after Griffins were asked to accommodate a change of date, but weren't in a position to do so. It's understood that an international tag rugby tournament in Cork was also a factor in putting the final on so early.

To compound matters for Gerald Griffins, the final has been fixed for Knockainey, which is over an hour's drive from their base. Groody Gaels, who are a combination of Monaleen and St. Patrick's, are about 20 minutes away from the match venue.