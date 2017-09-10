Cork All-Ireland match-winner was "just going on instinct" 10 September 2017





Kilkenny's Anna Farrell and Julia White of Cork at the launch of the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League finals.

Super-sub Julia White could hardly contain her delight after her last-gasp point handed Cork a record 27th All-Ireland senior camogie title.

"I was just thinking, 'find a step or so and just get it over the bar'," she recalled in an interview with RTÉ.

"I wasn't really thinking. I was just going on instinct.

"It was the best feeling in the world. I couldn't believe it. I was trying to get back again then because (the referee) didn't look like he was going to blow it up any time soon."

White, who has endured an injury-ravaged couple of seasons, had only been on the pitch a matter of minds when her big chance came.

"It's tough waiting all the time. I was trying to stay motivated and be patient. I was looking to take the opportunity when it came," she continued.

"Kilkenny looked a bit shellshocked at the start but they reset at half-time. We knew they weren't going to go anywhere; they're too good of a team. We expected a comeback."