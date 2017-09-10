Buckley becomes GAA's most decorated player 10 September 2017





Cork captain Rena Buckley lifts the O'Duffy cup Cork captain Rena Buckley lifts the O'Duffy cup

Rena Buckley won her 18th All-Ireland senior medal after captaining Cork to a dramatic O'Duffy Cup victory over Kilkenny at Croke Park this afternoon.

In doing so, she became the most decorated player, male or female, in the GAA. Before today, she had shared the honour with fellow Cork dual star Briege Corkery. For the record, Buckley has won 11 All-Ireland medals in ladies football and seven in camogie.

She is also the first woman to captain her county to All-Ireland titles in both camogie and ladies football.

What a legend!