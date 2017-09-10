Spillane urges Mayo to move O'Shea to other end of pitch 10 September 2017





Mayo's Aidan O'Shea celebrates.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Mayo's Aidan O'Shea celebrates.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Pat Spillane says Mayo should switch Aidan O'Shea to full forward for next Sunday's All-Ireland SFC final against Dublin.

After manning the full back position in the drawn and replayed All-Ireland semi-final against Kerry, the versatile Breaffy clubman is expected to move out the field next weekend and Spillane reckons Mayo would be best served by starting him on the edge of the square.

"Stephen Rochford doesn't get the credit he deserves as a coach," Spillane wrote in his Sunday World column.

"Remember, he was at the helm when Corofin, playing a wonderful brand of football, won the All-Ireland club title."

"Rochford's decision to switch Aidan O'Shea to full back in the drawn semi-final could have backfired. In the face of over-the-top criticism he persisted with the tactic in the replay, but there were subtle changes. O'Shea played for spells at midfield, which enabled him to get on the ball. This forced Kieran Donaghy on the backfoot and allowed O'Shea to play the game on his terms.

"I would play Aidan O'Shea at full forward because if there is a weakness in this Dublin team it is in the full back line. Allow O'Shea to drift out to midfield at times, but don't leave him isolated on the edge of the square as they did in 2015."