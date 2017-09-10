Louth SFC: relegation for traditional giants Cooley 10 September 2017





Cooley's Shane Marks

It's the end of an era in Louth football after Cooley Kickhams were relegated to the intermediate ranks this afternoon.

A 0-15 to 2-15 SFC relegation final defeat to Kilkerley Emmets means Kickhams will be absent from the top-flight for the time in nearly 60 years in 2018.

The peninsula outfit are one of the Wee County's most successful clubs, with nine SFC titles to their name. However, they haven't lifted the Joe Ward Cup since 1990, having lost five finals (2004, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2013) since then.