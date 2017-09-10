Victorious Galway hurlers feted at home of Connacht Rugby
Galway captain David Burke with Connacht Rugby mascot Eddie the Eagle and the Liam MacCarthy Cup during half-time of the Guinness PRO14 clash against Southern Kings at the Sportsground.
©INPHO/Dan Sheridan.
All-Ireland hurling champions Galway received a hero's welcome at The Sportsground last night.
The Tribesmen were guests of honour for Connacht's PRO 14 win over South African opponents the Southern Kings, being given a rousing reception when they brought the Liam MacCarthy Cup on to the pitch at half-time.