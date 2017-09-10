Castlebar All-Ireland final big screen plan scrapped 10 September 2017





Mayo fans celebrate a goal during the All-Ireland SFC semi-final replay victory over Kerry at Croke Park.

Plans to erect a big screen in Castlebar to show next Sunday’s All-Ireland SFC final have been scrapped.

The Spencer Street Residents’ Association had received planning permission from Mayo County Council to proceed with the public screening, but it’s believed difficulties arose in relation to stewarding, security and insurance.

“Logistics and time are against us with our proposal to screen the All-Ireland final on a big screen at the Mall, so we’re calling it off,” Spencer Street Residents’ Association member Paul Rodgers told the Connaught Telegraph.