Watch: Laois hurler shows his football skills in scoring extraordinary point 10 September 2017





Spectators at last night's Laois SHC semi-final between Clough-Ballacolla and Abbeyleix must have thought they were watching Gaelic football rather than hurling when Stephen Bergin conjured up this freakishly good point in the closing stages.

Laois TV captured the moment when the Clough-Ballacolla corner forward and county panellist showed his football skills by soloing the sliotar and then kicking a point from about 25 yards out after losing his hurl.

The 2015 champions won by 0-18 to 0-10 to reach the county final, but Bergin's bizarre point was all that people were talking about afterwards.