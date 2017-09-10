Fennelly takes to airwaves with hurling documentary

10 September 2017

Kilkenny's Michael Fennelly.
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Michael Fennelly could have a career in broadcasting when he retires from hurling.

The former Hurler of the Year will present a new four-part series on local radio about Kilkenny’s 1967 All-Ireland success, which saw the Cats beat Tipperary for the first time in 45 years. 

“There was a hoodoo at the time, could Kilkenny beat Tipperary? John Doyle was going for his ninth All-Ireland final also so it was of huge significance for Tipperary. Kilkenny players needed to get Tipperary off their back… 45 years was a long time to have not beaten Tipperary,” Fennelly said in the Kilkenny People.

The first programme in the series, which includes interviews with Kilkenny greats Eddie Keher, Jim Treacy and Tom Walsh, will air on KCLR next Saturday at 9am.




