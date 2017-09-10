Longford looking for new managers

10 September 2017

A general view of Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford.
©INPHO/Tom Beary.

Longford GAA is inviting clubs to submit nominations for the positions of U17 and U20 football manager as well as U21 and senior hurling manager before 6pm on Tuesday.

Outgoing U21 and minor football managers Frank McNamee and Karl Dermody have stepped down, as has Ray Gavin as senior and U21 hurling manager. Appointed hurling manager at the end of 2014, Westmeath man Gavin steered Longford to an Allianz League Division 3B title this year before they exited the Nicky Rackard Cup at the quarter-final stage following a heavy defeat to Armagh.

 




