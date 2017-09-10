Harte to launch McAnallen book tonight 10 September 2017





Fresh from being handed a new three-year term as Tyrone manager, Mickey Harte will help launch a new book on the life of Cormac McAnallen tonight.

The launch will take place at the Tyrone GAA Centre of Excellence in Garvaghey at 8pm. A separate launch was performed by Tyrone legend Peter Canavan in McAnallen’s native Eglish on Friday night, with another due to be held at Queen’s University in Belfast on Wednesday.

The Pursuit of Perfection – The Life, Death and Legacy of Cormac McAnallen is written by Cormac’s older brother Donal, and offers a unique insight into the life of the All-Ireland senior, U21 and minor winning star whose sudden death on March 2, 2004 at the age of 24 plunged the world of Gaelic games into mourning.