Westmeath SHC: Raharney and Castletown for final 10 September 2017





Raharney and Castletown-Geoghegan will contest the Westmeath SHC final on October 1 after their respective semi-final wins over Clonkill and Lough Lene Gaels at TEG Cusack Park last evening.

Champions Raharney will have the chance to end their long wait for back-to-back Examiner Cups after 0-9 (0-6 from frees) from Killian Doyle inspired them to a 0-16 to 0-13 victory over arch-rivals Clonkill in a repeat of last year’s final. The sides were level on 0-9 apiece at half-time and it remained on a knife-edge before Nicky Weir’s charges pulled clear in the final 10 minutes.

In the opening game, Castletown-Geoghegan edged out Lough Lene Gaels by 1-15 to 0-16 to qualify for their first final since 2013. Cormac Deegan scored the only goal in the 10th minute, but with Derek McNicholas and Noel Conaty on song, the Gaels recovered to lead by 0-10 to 1-6 at half-time.

It was all-square with five minutes to go, but 0-8 (0-5 frees) from Westmeath captain Aonghus Clarke ultimately proved decisive as Castletown prevailed.