Ballyea's Tony Kelly celebrates.

Ballyea's Tony Kelly celebrates.

2016/17 All-Ireland finalists Ballyea have bowed out of the Clare SHC at the quarter-final stage with a 1-16 to 1-12 defeat to Newmarket-on-Fergus.

A Niall Deasy goal had Ballyea ahead during the early stages at Cusack Park but the reigning county and Munster champions still trailed by 1-8 to 1-5 at the break.

Ballyea earned a penalty in the second-half but Tony Kelly's effort was crucially stopped by goalie Ronan McCormack as Newmarket held out for victory.

2015 champions Sixmilebridge and Clooney-Quin also progress to the semi-finals of the Canon Hamilton Cup after seeing off Cratloe and Eire Óg, respectively.

In the Cork SHC fourth round, Na Piarsaigh put an end to Glen Rovers' quest for a three-in-a-row with a dramatic 1-12 to 0-14 victory.

Padraigh Guest scored a late, late free deep into injury-time to secure a one-point win in a thrilling city derby.

Na Piarsaigh will now face Bandon who beat Ballymartle (2-22 to 1-15) in the first part of a Pairc Ui Rinn double-header.

Dunloy have qualified for their first Antrim SHC final since 2012 after thrashing Ballycastle by 2-21 to 0-11 in Cushendall.

Nigel Elliott and Ally Dooey both scored goals either side of the break as the Cuchullians ran out comfortable winners.

Raharney will contest the Westmeath SHC decider for the fourth year running following their 0-16 to 0-13 semi-final win.

The holders edged out Clonkill in a repeat of last year's final to set up a showdown with Castletown-Geoghegan - victors over Lough Lene Gaels.

In Laois, Willie Hyland top scored with 0-10 as Clough-Ballacolla overcame Abbeyleix - 0-18 to 0-10 - to advance to the county decider

RESULTS

Clare SHC quarter-finals

Ballyea 1-16 Newmarket-on-Fergus 1-12

Sixmilebridge 3-18 Cratloe 1-13

Clooney-Quin 3-14 Eire Óg 2-12

Cork SHC fourth round

Na Piarsaigh 1-12 Glen Rovers 0-14

Bandon 2-22 Ballymartle 1-15

Sarsfields 1-15 Killeagh 1-11 (Fri)

Antrim SHC semi-final

Dunloy 2-21 to Ballycastle 0-11

Westmeath SHC semi-finals

Raharney 0-16 Clonkill 0-13

Castletown-Geoghegan 1-15 Lough Lene Gaels 0-16

Laois SHC semi-final

Clough-Ballacolla 0-18 Abbeyleix 0-10