Club SFC round-up: Tyrone champions dethroned at first hurdle 09 September 2017





Killyclogher captain Martin Swift raises the O'Neill Cup.

Killyclogher's reign as Tyrone SFC champions is over as they lost to Pomeroy in the first round this evening.

An early John Loughran goal helped Pomeroy to a 1-2 to 0-4 half-time lead at Dunmoyle and the 2016 intermediate winners went on to win by 1-9 to 0-7.

Killyclogher could only muster one score in the final 20 minutes as county panellist Frank Burns sent over Pomeroy's last three points to ensure their passage to the quarter-finals.

2015 winners Trillick and 2016 runners-up Coalisland are also into the last-eight after their respective victories over Strabane and Galbally.

Late goals from James Mannion and Stephen Walsh saw Monivea-Abbey become the first team to qualify for the Galway SFC semi-finals.

With county senior hurler Paul Flaherty in top form, last year's intermediate champions beat Tuam Stars 3-9 to 1-10 in Corofin.

They will be joined in the last-four by Mountbellew-Moylough who showed their credentials by hammering St James' by nineteen points - 3-20 to 0-10 - at Tuam Stadium.

Goalkeeper Marc Anthony McGinley inspired St Michael's to a 0-13 to 1-8 success over Burt in their Donegal SFC quarter-final clash.

The Donegal netminder pulled off some brilliant saves as the Creeslough/Dunfanaghy outfit squeezed through at O'Donnell Park.

The second of today's two last-eight ties in the race for the Dr Maguire Cup between Naomh Conaill and Killybegs threw-in at 7.30pm in Ardara.

Tyrone SFC first round

Pomeroy 1-9 Killyclogher 0-7

Coalisland 3-11 Galbally 1-11

Trillick 3-17 Strabane 0-6 (Fri)

Galway SFC quarter-finals

Monivea-Abbey 3-9 Tuam Stars 1-10

Mountbellew-Moylough 3-20 St James' 0-10

Donegal SFC quarter-finals

St Michael's 0-13 Burt 1-8

Naomh Conaill v Killybegs