Man appears in court in connection with All-Ireland final ticket scam 09 September 2017





A Galway fan looks for tickets before the All-Ireland SHC final against Waterford at Croke Park.

A Galway fan looks for tickets before the All-Ireland SHC final against Waterford at Croke Park.

A 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with an online GAA All-Ireland final ticketing scam.

During the week the PSNI issued a warning to GAA fans to be wary of an online fraudster offering tickets to Sunday week's All-Ireland football final.

The BBC is reporting that an individual has been arrested and appeared before Belfast Magistrates' Court today charged with fraud by false representation and theft.

He is accused of 11 offences across two bills of indictment has been remanded in custody to appear again via a video link on September 29th.