Donnelly predicts big things to come from his All-Ireland winners 09 September 2017





Limerick manager Pat Donnelly.

All-Ireland winning Limerick U21 manager Pat Donnelly has backed his players to go on and make their mark at senior level in the years ahead.

“It is great for the lads, hopefully they will keep their feet on the ground, keep their heads right because they can go on to perform for Limerick seniors in the future,” he told gaa.ie after today's 0-17 to 0-11 win over Kilkenny.

The Treaty County finished off the job in fine style having defeated Tipperary, Clare, Cork and Galway on the way to today's final.

“It hasn't come easy and we said that on Thursday night, this was the one to win, doing something that was never done before by beating Kilkenny in an Under 21 final and the teams that went before were all top hurling counties.

“The favourites tag was with us all year, but it didn't interfere with the performances. It gave the lads confidence, the belief that they could win this All Ireland.”