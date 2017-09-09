Brick 'delighted to get over the line' 09 September 2017





Favourites Kerry were made to sweat for their All-Ireland U-21HC B success but manager Ian Brick was proud of the battling qualities displayed by his players.

The Daragh Shanahan captained outfit came good in the second-half to register a four point success against the Garden County at Semple Stadium and get their hands on the Richie McElligott Cup – which honours one of their own – for the first time.

“Wicklow put us under severe pressure and we weren't able to hurl at all up to our expectation level so you have to give real credit to Wicklow,” Brick told TG4's GAA BEO.

“But, we were delighted, especially after we conceded the second goal, and came straight back down the field to score a goal to level again. I think if we hadn't scored at that stage we might have been in trouble.

“We had a few subs to bring in, Daniel O'Carroll got a nice point at the end, but you have to be happy with the boys, they battled right to the end, it was great.”

He concluded: “We haven't won this competition for four or five years. I suppose there was pressure on us to win the Richie McElligott Cup but, look it, at the end of the day we're delighted.

“Conditions possibly didn't help a free flowing game but we're just delighted to get over the line.”